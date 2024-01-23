Billy Joel’s First New Song in 17 Years Has the Perfect Title

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Already a musical icon, Billy Joel isn’t done tuning his legacy. The Piano Man has announced a new single—his first solo song since 2007, and second since 1993—and it’s coming next week.

The aptly titled “Turn the Lights Back On” will hit streaming services on Feb. 1, and will also be released on limited edition 7-inch vinyl. Per The Guardian, it was co-written by Joel and pop producer Freddy Wexler, who’s written for the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jonas Brothers. Additional writers include Wayne Hector and Arthur Bacon.

A press release for the new song describes it as “a classic Billy Joel-style tune” that will “[embody] the hallmarks of his signature sound” and “[usher] in the next chapter of his story.” No word yet on whether that means a full album is on the way, but this seems like a promising first step.

