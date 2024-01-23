Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Israeli military officials say Israel has a choice: Defeat Hamas or save the hostages

    By

    Jan 22, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Israeli military officials say Israel has a choice: Defeat Hamas or save the hostages

    An Israeli tank near Gaza City during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas on November 27, 2023.

    REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

    Top Israeli military officials say defeating Hamas could come at the cost of the lives of hostages.Some officials told NYT they don’t think Israel’s two goals are both feasible.Families of hostages say the return of their loved ones should take precedence over erasing Hamas.

    High-ranking Israeli military officials are increasingly concerned that if Israel has any hope of defeating Hamas, it may have to do so at the cost of the lives of remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza, The New York Times reported.

    The Times reported that some Israeli commanders are worried the country’s twin goals of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages are not both feasible.

    Instead, The Times reported, some Israeli military officials believe that Israel may have to use diplomatic channels — as opposed to military strategy — to recover the hostages from Gaza.

    Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas after the militant group in October carried out the worst terrorist attack on Israeli soil in the nation’s history, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking more than 200 civilians hostage.

    The Israeli armed forces have carried out a brutal and sustained ground invasion across the Gaza Strip in the months since, but The Times reported that they’ve made less progress than they hoped for.

    Hamas has proven more difficult to erase than originally anticipated, in part because the group operates a vast network of underground tunnels and infrastructure and is backed, both financially and militarily, by Iran.

    The Israel Defense Forces have taken out many Hamas militants and commanders since launching their counterassault last year. But as of December, three of its top leaders remain at large, including Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing who masterminded the October 7 attacks.

    In addition to Israeli military sources interviewed by The Times, European officials have also criticized Israel’s military strategy and urged it to reconsider engaging in peace talks.

    Their concerns are echoed by the families of hostages still believed to be alive, who say the safe return of their loved ones should take precedence over destroying Hamas.

    The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said over the weekend that 25,105 Gazans have died since the war started, and 62,681 have been wounded.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Medibank hacker who targeted 10 MILLION Australians is named by Australian government: Aleksandr Ermakov is exposed

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy