Fire in Caulfield, Melbourne: A suspicious fire breaks out at the gym as police investigations begin

A massive fire has broken out at a Melbourne gym, prompting a police investigation.

Flames were seen coming from a building on Hawthorn Road in Caufield North, in the south-east of the city, just after 5am on Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate that two gyms are involved in the fire; Bayside Health and Fitness and Body Moves, also active as a physiotherapist.

One resident reported hearing a glass break at 5 a.m. and ran outside to see a white SUV driving away as several people inside the car were screaming.

Police are expected to launch an investigation after the fire is extinguished.

At the height of the fire, as many as 25 fire engines and 60 firefighters were on site.

Flames were seen from the second floor of a building on Hawthorn Road in Caufield North, in the city’s south-east, at around 5am on Monday (photo, fire brigade on scene)

Residents on either side of the building have been evacuated.

People living in Armadale, Caulfield, Caulfield East, Caulfield North, Elsternwick, Glen Huntly, Malvern and Malvern East may see or smell smoke.

“If you experience symptoms that may be due to smoke exposure, seek medical advice,” Fire Rescue Victoria said.

“There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.”

Hawthorn Road, which is also part of a busy tram network, is expected to remain closed in both directions for much of the morning.

More to come.