    U.S. Navy Identifies First American Troops Killed in Red Sea Crisis

    U.S. Navy Identifies First American Troops Killed in Red Sea Crisis

    The U.S. Navy has released the names of the two Navy SEALs who died while working on a mission to intercept a vessel transporting Iranian weapons to the Houthis in Yemen earlier this month.

    Navy Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, are presumed dead, according to the Navy. The military conducted a search for over a week and called it off after failing to locate the men.

    The two young men are the first known U.S. fatalities in the Biden administration’s effort to thwart attacks from Iranian backed Houthis, which have been attacking ships in the Red Sea since November, sending global commerce into disarray. The United States began responding to the Houthi attacks earlier this month with multiple strikes aimed at destroying or degrading the Houthis’ abilities to continue launching attacks.

