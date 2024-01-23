Interior designers share 12 home trends that’ll be popular this year

Checkered patterns and shades of blue are in this year.

onurdongel/Getty Images

Business Insider spoke to interior designers about what home-decor trends will be popular in 2024.Patterns, sculptural wall art, and metallic wallpaper will bring bold designs and colors into homes.People will incorporate shades of blue throughout their homes, according to experts.

Business Insider spoke to interior designers about the big home-decor trends that will be popular this year.

Here’s what they said.

Chocolate brown will be used throughout the home

Chocolate brown will be big in fashion and furniture this year.

imaginima/Getty Images

Interior designer Kate Spiro of Kate Spiro Interiors told BI that chocolate brown will be popular this year in various ways.

“Home decor often mirrors fashion trends, and the prevalence of chocolate brown on fall runways suggests it will emerge in the home,” Spiro said. “Expect rich brown tones in upholstery and accents and a resurgence of walnut and darker wood tones.”

She said the warm, inviting color creates a sense of comfort in both luxe and relaxed spaces, enhancing the overall ambiance of a home.

Biophilic design will continue to be popular

Biophilic design, which emphasizes connection with nature, helps people experience the benefits of the outdoors inside their homes.

The design style will keep being popular in 2024, said Luis Carmona, owner of VERDE Interior Design.

“Using natural light and elements, like wood, clay, and stone, will play a big part as people design and remodel their homes in 2024,” Carmona told BI.

He said people want to make their home a sanctuary, especially as they work remotely and spend more time there.

“Bringing nature indoors with outdoor plants and natural ventilation will help connect the indoors with the outdoors while adding that element of life into the space,” Carmona added.

People will opt for more patterns and prints throughout their homes

Patterened wallpaper is in.

John Keeble/Getty Images

Interior designer Megan Hersch, cofounder and chief operating officer at roomLift, told BI that people will embrace patterns and prints as they customize their homes this year.

Many of us want to see the prints and patterns we love every day, not just on special occasions, she said.

“People are feeling a big ‘Why not?’ moment,” she added.

Curved architecture will be a well-loved choice for many

Hersch anticipates a surge of curves for people who want to make a bold statement while maintaining a warm and cozy feeling in their space.

“We are seeing more gentle curves inside the home — doorways, mirrors, and decorative arches — in everything from tile plaques to fiber art,” the designer said.

Moiré silk will give homes a touch of elegance

Manhattan-based interior designer Tara McCauley told BI that moiré silk, a material with a wavy pattern that creates a “rich sense of depth,” will be everywhere this year.

“I love moiré pretty much anywhere,” she said, adding it’s beautiful for pillows, drapery, or lining material in furniture that opens.

To maximize the effect of moiré, McCauley said, put it in a space with adequate lighting. The silk material looks best when it can fully reflect light.

People will incorporate sculptural wall art into their homes

Sculptures can add dimension to a space.

gremlin/Getty Images

McCauley said sculptural wall art will beat out traditional prints that lay flat because of the additional aesthetics they provide.

“Wall-mounted sculptures offer so much depth and dimension. Prints behind glass can feel so flat,” she told BI.

Shades of blue will be used to complement many color palettes

Valerie Stafford, lead designer and partner at Rumor Designs, said blue will have a big year as a popular color option in homes.

“So many shades of blue work together in the same palette, stretching into greens, purples, and sometimes gray. Blues are versatile,” Stafford told BI.

She added that blue is also easy to use as an accent in a home just by adding pillows or lamps.

The checkered print is in and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon

Checkered floors are pretty timeless.

runna10/Getty Images

“A classic black-and-white checkered floor has been a constant in interior design for literally hundreds of years,” Jennifer Verruto, founder and CEO of Blythe Interiors, told BI.

It’s not going anywhere, she said, and she predicts checkered patterns will go beyond flooring in 2024.

The pattern is “incredibly versatile and lends itself to ultra-traditional and elegant spaces but also works well in funky, eclectic homes,” Verruto added.

Some will turn to metallic wallpapers to liven up their spaces

Lauren Czarniecki, founder and principal designer of Czar Interiors, said the metallic-wallpaper trend will continue to be popular this year.

“Metallic wallpapers offer a great way to capture light and help make an otherwise unassuming space more lively,” Czarniecki said.

The metallics pop even more in spaces that are mostly matte.

Multifunctional spaces will continue to be a priority

Bree Steele, an interior designer and trade accounts manager at RJ Living, said multifunctional spaces are here to stay as many people are now working from home more permanently.

People will continue to buy versatile furniture and create layouts that help them use their homes in multiple ways.

“This trend is all about smart, adaptable designs that cater to various needs — from work to relaxation — within the same space,” Steele told BI.

Marble will continue to make a statement

Kitchens will have marble countertops and backsplashes.

Victoriia Kovalchuk/Getty Images

FLOOR360 interior designer Autumn Stankovsky said more people will lean into marble for an impactful home-decor statement this year.

She told BI that marble will be especially prominent on accent walls, fireplaces, and kitchen backsplashes.

Others will turn to jewel-tone accents for a nice touch

Susan Hayward, interior designer at Susan Hayward Interiors, expects jewel tones to continue to be popular, especially as accent colors.

“These colors work so well with natural woods,” she told BI.

Read the original article on Business Insider