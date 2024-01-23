‘Happy’ Troy Deeney mocks Forest Green Rovers sacking, joking ‘apparently I’m a journeyman manager now because I’ve been sacked’… but admits he could have done things differently in Sky Sports pundit’s cameo .

Troy Deeney made a joke after his dismissal by Forest Green Rovers

Appearing like an expert, he said he was “happy” but would change one behavior.

Troy Deeney cut a relaxed figure as a Sky Sports pundit following his sacking from Forest Green Rovers, joking that the sacking “apparently” means he is an “official manager”.

Deeney insisted he was “happy” but could have done things “differently” with the League Two club, particularly for the way he publicly criticized players.

Forest Green cut ties with Deeney after six winless games under him and numerous public outbursts that tore apart his players.

When asked if he would have done things differently, he said: “Of course, that’s why you apologize for saying what you said out loud, but other than that, no.”

‘Everything was the same, we did it well, we moved the little things that Neil [Warnock, next to him] Unfortunately, I can attest that that didn’t result in wins, but the standards we set were in place and we felt like we were ready to move forward.

“Apparently I am now an official coach because they have fired me” Troy Deeney on his sacking by Forest Green Rovers after just six games in charge pic.twitter.com/TCs1s0i09e – Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 22, 2024

Troy Deeney admitted he would have spoken about his players differently but was reassured by his dismissal from Forest Green Rovers.

“Unfortunately, the powers that be didn’t do it, so, lesson learned, you move on and, as Neil told me when he first walked through the door, apparently I’m an official manager now because I’ve been made redundant, so I’m happy. “I’m happy to be here and thank you for having me,” he said, appearing as an expert ahead of the decisive Championship clash between Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Deeney was in his first managerial job with Forest Green, having been handed the role after initially joining them as a striker in the summer.

It lasted only 29 days after adding three draws and three defeats.

His reign will be best remembered for his attacks on players, including claiming there were “too many babies” in the team and describing defender Fankaty Dabo’s performances as “horrible”.

He also stated that he needed to “pull out the decks” to improve performance.

Deeney apologized for his outburst after the 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town, saying: “Sometimes I let my emotions get the better of me.”

Owner Dale Vince became even more frustrated with Deeney after the Forest Green manager received a four-match touchline ban for using “inappropriate and/or abusive” language during their match against Swindon Town.

Vince exclusively told Mail Sport that Deeney had made a “mistake” just hours before he was relieved of his duties.

He went on to say that the budding manager had “let himself and the club down”.

Deeney was sacked by Forest Green Rovers after six games without a win and burned bridges by speaking out against his players.

Forest Green owner Dale Vince exclusively told Mail Sport that Deeney had made a ‘mistake’

Deeney hit back at Forest Green after his dismissal, insisting that “tough words need to be spoken”.

‘Was I the problem?’ she asked. “Or is the club about to name its ninth manager in less than three years?”

Deeney insisted his harsh words had “raised the bar” in the team, but acknowledged that publicly voicing his criticism of the players was a “mistake.”

The 35-year-old said he had learned a lesson and wants to return to management in the future.