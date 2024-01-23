U.S. Identifies the Two Navy SEALs Lost in Raid Off Somalia Coast

Two Navy SEALs who were reported dead on Sunday following a 10-day search and rescue mission off the coast of Somalia have now been identified. They are Christopher J. Chambers, 27, and Nathan Gage Ingram, 37. They were lost in nighttime seas on January 11 while conducting a seizure of a vessel that was “illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen,” according to a statement from the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command.

The Iran-backed Houthis have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to support Hamas militants in their conflict against Israel. In response, the U.S. and its allies have conducted retaliatory strikes to safeguard global trade in the region.

Two U.S. defense officials told NBC News that one of the SEALs attempted to board the vessel in rough seas and fell into the water. The second SEAL followed, adhering to protocol.

The U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command described Chambers and Ingram as “exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community.” Their loss is deemed “devastating” for the force. The incident is currently under investigation, according to the command’s statement.

