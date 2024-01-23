SCOTUS Sides With Biden and Says Feds Can Cut Down Texas’ Razor Wire

John Moore/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will allow border patrol agents to remove razor wire installed by Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border, part of a narrow ruling Monday that at least partially brings to a close the ongoing spat between state authorities and federal agencies over border policy.

The Court ruled 5-4 in favor of an emergency request by the Biden administration, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court’s three liberals to grant the federal government’s request.

Texas governor Greg Abbott placed the razor wire at Eagle Pass, near the Rio Grande, as part of his aggressive Operation Lone Star plan to curb illegal crossings. The Biden administration claimed the wire prevented federal Border Patrol agents from doing their job of reaching migrants who had already crossed into the U.S.

