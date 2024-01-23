Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    SCOTUS Sides With Biden and Says Feds Can Cut Down Texas’ Razor Wire

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , ,
    SCOTUS Sides With Biden and Says Feds Can Cut Down Texas’ Razor Wire

    John Moore/Getty Images

    The Supreme Court will allow border patrol agents to remove razor wire installed by Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border, part of a narrow ruling Monday that at least partially brings to a close the ongoing spat between state authorities and federal agencies over border policy.

    The Court ruled 5-4 in favor of an emergency request by the Biden administration, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the high court’s three liberals to grant the federal government’s request.

    Texas governor Greg Abbott placed the razor wire at Eagle Pass, near the Rio Grande, as part of his aggressive Operation Lone Star plan to curb illegal crossings. The Biden administration claimed the wire prevented federal Border Patrol agents from doing their job of reaching migrants who had already crossed into the U.S.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Medibank hacker who targeted 10 MILLION Australians is named by Australian government: Aleksandr Ermakov is exposed

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy