Golden tennis boy who suffers from a difficult interview blunder

Rising superstar Carlos Alcaraz came under fire from ‘tennis Twitter’ after the most awkward post-match interviews seemingly exposed his lack of knowledge about the women’s tour.

After eliminating Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, the world number 2 discussed his love of tennis – and made note of current rivals Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

But when pressed by Jim Courier which female stars from the tour he is looking atAlcaraz was immediately astonished.

“I’m going to put you on the spot, what about WTA?” Courier requested.

Alcaraz was less approachable.

“I also watch WTA. I mean, of course if I can,” Alcaraz said.

“When I turn on the TV when it’s WTA, ATP or whatever. I obviously enjoy watching it.”

Social media has not been kind to the young star, with fans mocking the 20-year-old’s inability to name one female star.

Alcaraz asked who are his favorite players to watch – he names Medvedev, Djokovic, Sinner. Then Jim Courier asks him about the WTA ðŸ˜¬ “I also watch WTA. I mean, when I can, of course. I turn on the TV, if it’s WTA, ATP or whatever, I like to watch it.” pic.twitter.com/JewUTjm8nQ — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 22, 2024

Did Jim Courier just get Carlos Alcaraz to do his version of the ‘name a woman’ challenge? — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTTP) January 22, 2024

Alcaraz after his victory Courier: “Who do you like to watch?” Carlos: “Daniil, Novak, sinner.” Courier: “What about WTA?” Carlos: â€œI also watch WTAâ€¦ If I can, of course. When I turn on the TV. (Smiling) If it’s WTA, ATP or whatever, I like to watch pic.twitter.com/1Rouk3Crpr — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 22, 2024

Later, during his official press conference, Alcaraz said his favorite player was Emma Raducanu – and that he had messed around on court during his interview because he is “shy around girls.”

“I was too shy to say it, but my favorite player is Raducanu,” he said.

“I saw her first round match, it’s so good to see her back. I was afraid of the audience’s reaction. I’m shy around girls.”

9am: SABALENKA wants to get out of CARNAGE

Although many of the women’s seeds have dropped, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka’s title remains firmly on track.

The Belarusian world number two will take on the ever-consistent Czech star Barbora Krejcikova.

Sabalenka was ruthless in her fourth round match, conceding just 11 matches so far to position herself as the red-hot title favourite.

But she also expects a more thorough examination of ninth seed Krejcikova.

“Barbora, we have played a lot of games. She plays really well. I think she is coming back after injuries, so she is also super motivated. Always an uphill battle,” she says.

The winner awaits the US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff or the unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Like Sabalenka, Gauff is also an in-form player and said she had learned from her winning experience at Flushing Meadows last year.

“Super happy to be in this position and to be here. Hopefully I can continue more,” she said. -AFP

8.30am: DJOKOVIC LINES UP FOR THE QUARTER-FINAL

Novak Djokovic will take the next step today in his bid to win an extraordinary 11th Australian Open title, with a tough quarter-final ahead in Melbourne.

Top Serbian player Djokovic will take on American 12th seed Taylor Fritz in one of the day’s matches at Rod Laver Arena – and it will be on one of the hottest days of the tournament, with temperatures expected to reach 30 degrees.

Djokovic, chasing an 11th title and a record 25th grand slam crown, romped around opponent Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round and lost just three games.

But he expects a tougher test from Fritz, who defeated last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up their afternoon showdown at Rod Laver Arena.

“I’m really looking forward to starting the second week. I am looking forward to the fights because the opponents are clearly higher ranked,” said the 36-year-old.

“I play Fritz. There are no easy matches, there’s no doubt about that.

“But the experience of knowing what to do with my own body, with my training, with maintaining the kind of level, the tennis-related details I need to work on, and also the recovery, has been good. ”

The winner will face in-form Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner or Russia’s fifth seed Andrey Rublev, who face off tonight.

Both are aiming for their first taste of a semi-final at Melbourne Park. -AFP

