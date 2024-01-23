Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Calif. Woman Arrested for Stealing Stanley Cups Valued at $2,500: Police

    Roseville, CA – In a recent incident, Roseville Police Officers responded to a retail store on the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road on the afternoon of January 17 following reports of a theft in progress. Staff at the establishment witnessed a woman absconding with a shopping cart filled with Stanley water bottles without completing the requisite payment.

    The suspect, refusing to heed the calls to stop, proceeded to load her vehicle with the merchandise. An officer later spotted the suspect’s vehicle entering Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop.

    A 23-year-old Sacramento woman was subsequently arrested for Grand Theft. A search of her vehicle yielded a significant recovery of 65 Stanley products, valued at nearly $2500.

    While the popularity of Stanley Quenchers is on the rise, the Roseville Police Department issues a warning against resorting to criminal activities to satisfy one’s hydration needs. They wrote on Facebook, “While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits. ” The Roseville Police Department reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combatting retail theft.

    The post Calif. Woman Arrested for Stealing Stanley Cups Valued at $2,500: Police appeared first on Breaking911.

