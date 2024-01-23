Fergie and Andrew ‘Determined’ to Stay at Royal Lodge After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Melville / Reuters

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are “not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever” to stay in their vast home, Royal Lodge, in the wake of her new skin cancer diagnosis, friends of the couple have told The Daily Beast.

A friend of Sarah’s told The Daily Beast: “When you are not well, you just want to be at home, and that’s where the duchess is now. Her recent health scares have only made them value Royal Lodge more than ever. The children and grandchildren can visit, there is room for everyone to stay. The idea that they are going to throw all that away, after everything they have been through in the past few years, is absurd. They are not going anywhere, and are more determined than ever not to move out. Why should they? It’s their home, and Andrew signed a lease long enough to see them out.”

The duchess’ malignant melanoma was only identified after dermatologists carrying out reconstructive breast surgery after her breast cancer spotted suspicious moles. Tests, which only came through days after Christmas, revealed one mole was malignant. She has received treatment, is being monitored by specialists, and is currently “resting with family at home,” she revealed Monday in an Instagram post.

