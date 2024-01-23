The quiet status symbols you’re going to see in everyone’s homes in 2024

Hatch alarm clocks and Trudon candles will be popular.

Hatch; Trudon; Aesop; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

Quiet luxury will continue to be popular in the home space in 2024.These status symbols can elevate a home or take everyday routines to another level.People love Breville’s Barista Touch Impress espresso machine, and vintage furniture is trending.

Quiet luxury was everywhere last year.

People swapped obviously pricey purchases for more subtle indicators of their wealth, nodding to their economic status instead of screaming it from the rafters.

The trend was most obvious in the fashion world, but it also hit homes — and there’s no sign it’s slowing down.

Read on to see how people are curating their homes to put luxury on display without being over the top in 2024.

Read the original article on Business Insider