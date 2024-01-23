20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Twenty people were rescued from an ice floe on Lake Erie, the Coast Guard said Monday.

The Coast Guard’s Ninth District Great Lakes Station said it received a report around 10:20 a.m. that people were trapped on a mile-long iceberg about a half-mile from Catawba Island State Park, near from Port Clinton in Ohio.

A Coast Guard helicopter was dispatched from Air Station Detroit and two airboats headed to the scene from nearby Marblehead Station, Petty Officer Jessica Fontenette said. Rescuers from the Put-In-Bay Fire Department on South Bass Island and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

The Coast Guard was able to rescue nine people; four others were rescued by the other agencies; and seven were able to reach shore on an airboat, he said. No injuries were reported.