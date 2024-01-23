Authorities in Joliet, Illinois have launched a homicide investigation after the discovery of multiple deceased individuals in the south suburb on Monday afternoon.

The victims were found fatally shot in two homes located in the 2200 block of West Acres Road. Law enforcement has not disclosed specific details regarding the number of victims, including their ages, genders, or any potential relationships among them. In connection with the homicide investigation, the police are actively seeking Romeo Nance. Authorities believe he may be driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate Q730412.

Emphasizing the potential danger, police have issued a warning that Nance should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals who spot him are urged to immediately contact 911 or the Joliet police.

Police are encouraging anyone with pertinent information about this incident to reach out to the Joliet Police Department, as the investigation continues.

The post Manhunt After ‘Multiple People’ Killed at Separate Locations in Joliet, Illinois appeared first on Breaking911.