    News

    Ex-Nude Art Performer Sues MoMA Alleging it Didn’t Do Enough to Stop Gropers

    Reuters

    A former nude performer at a 2010 exhibit inside New York City’s Museum of Modern Art has filed a lawsuit against the iconic museum, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop attendees from groping his genitals as they walked past.

    The lawsuit, which is seeking unspecified damages in a jury trial, was filed Monday by the artist John Bonafede and obtained by The Daily Beast.

    Bonfaede said he was hired by MoMA to be a part of the exhibit titled Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present. His job was to stand completely still while nude—opposite a woman doing the same, 18 inches away—and stare forward for 75 minutes at a time, with attendees urged to squeeze between them to go from one gallery to the next.

