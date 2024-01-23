Kate Moss recreates Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds are a girl’s best friend look as she stuns in Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous new campaign after her 50th birthday.

Her sultry rendition of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, wearing a pink satin dress and flanked by adoring male fans, has been endlessly emulated.

And 70 years after Marilyn Monroe reinvented Hollywood glamor in Gentleman Prefer Blondes, Kate Moss has recreated her look for Charlotte Tilbury’s new campaign.

The supermodel, who turned 50 last week, wore a strapless pink dress, similar to Monroe’s William Travilla creation, and elbow-length gloves, with her blonde hair curled in 1950s-style waves.

Decked out in jewelry, Moss did her best impression of the late movie star as she raised her arms in the air and posed alongside a group of dancers.

She was joined by supermodel Jourdan Dunn, 33, who is also a regular in Tilbury campaigns, to promote the launch of her new Hollywood Beauty Icons lipsticks.

Kate Moss recreated Marilyn Monroe’s famous Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend look as she stunned in a glamorous new Charlotte Tilbury campaign.

The glamorous new campaign was to promote the launch of their new Hollywood Beauty Icons lipsticks.

The celebrity-favorite makeup artist has studied “Hollywood lip architecture” to create a new range of shades.

“We always have a lot of fun dressing up on set and this campaign took it to the next level – we really embody Hollywood icons of the past and present,” Ms Moss said.

‘I loved the Icon Baby lipstick they used on me for the shoot. I love nude lips, and this is such a gorgeous nude pink shade that feels luxurious when you apply it.

‘Hollywood Vixen Lipstick is the perfect movie star red and makes you feel like a true Hollywood icon.’

She added: ‘I always make sure I have one of Charlotte’s Lip Cheat liners in my makeup bag and I’m obsessed with the NEW one! The shades Icon Baby and Red Carpet Red, which matched perfectly with my Hollywood Beauty Icon lipsticks.’

Tilbury was one of the guests at Moss’s 50th birthday party in Paris last week, and the supermodel even borrowed her friend’s vintage coat when it was a little chilly.

She was among 30 select guests who were invited to the exclusive Laurent Restaurant for a night of food and dancing until 2am.

Decked out in jewelry, Moss did her best impression of the late movie star by posing up a storm.

The supermodel, who turned 50 last week, wore a strapless pink dress, similar to Monroe’s William Travilla creation.

Marilyn is seen in 1953.

She explained: ‘I always make sure I have one of Charlotte’s Lip Cheat liners in my makeup bag and I’m obsessed with the NEW one! Icon Baby and Red Carpet Red tones’

She was joined by supermodel Jourdan Dunn, 33, who is also a regular in Tilbury campaigns.

Jourdan looked stunning in the campaign with her light pink lip.

In another shot she was seen putting on a red sequin dress while posing with feathers.

Moss, who has been teetotal for more than five years and now has her own wellness brand, Cosmoss, was the latest person to leave the party despite her new commitment to clean living.

Monroe cemented her status as Hollywood’s definitive blonde bombshell with her role in Howard Hawks’ 1953 musical comedy, starring opposite Jane Russell and Charles Coburn.

The scene in which her character, Lorelei Lee, acts alongside a group of potential suitors is considered one of the most beloved in film history.

Madonna imitated the famous scene in her 1985 music video for the song Material Girl.

Charlotte herself wore a busty red dress as she applied some makeup.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez also looked incredible starring in the campaign

Jourdan’s long dark tresses were styled in perfect, bouncy waves.

She held up the bright red lip as she posed for another stunning photo.

She looked in the mirror while applying blush to her cheeks.

Michaela opted for a light pink lip for another go.

The star donned a baby pink corset for another shot at the Charlotte Tilbury campaign.