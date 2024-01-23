RAW VIDEO: Milwaukee Police Release Footage of Police Chase, Shooting in December

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (MPD / News Release) — On Thursday, December 7th, 2023, at approximately 3:17 a.m., Milwaukee Police officers observed a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting and attempted to stop the vehicle at 91st and Silver Spring. The vehicle did not stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Officers deployed stop sticks at 68th and Hampton in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle crashed at 51st and Hampton and two occupants in the vehicle fled. A foot pursuit ensued. Early information indicates that one of the suspects was carrying a visible firearm and refused to drop the weapon despite multiple verbal commands from police.

At approximately 3:22 a.m., multiple shots were fired in the 4800 block of North 51st Street. A firearm was recovered in close proximity to a suspect at the scene. The suspects are a 19-year-old Kenneth D. Rogers, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries, and a 22-year-old Kenneth D. Brown who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The officers involved in this incident are a 26-year-old male with 8 years of service and a 27-year-old male with two (2) years of service. There were no other reported injuries. Court records show that Brown and Rogers are expected to have initial appearances in Milwaukee County Court on Monday. The pair could face over 50 years in prison and over $175,000 in fines each if convicted.

