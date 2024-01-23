Alabama Woman Falsely Reports Burglary to Police Because She Was Scared of Weather: Authorities

Kelley Carole Giniebra, a 39-year-old resident of Dothan, Alabama found herself facing legal consequences after making a misleading call to the Dothan Police Department’s 911 center on January 9, 2024. In her report, Giniebra claimed that a burglary was in progress at her home in the 100 block of Johnson Circle.

Responding to the emergency call, officers arrived at the scene only to ascertain that there was no actual burglary in progress. It was revealed that Giniebra had fabricated the report, citing her intention to expedite the response due to her “being scared of the bad weather,” police said.

Following an investigation into the incident, Kelley Carole Giniebra was charged with one count of Making a False Report to Law Enforcement.

