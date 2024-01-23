‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Tried to Stir Up Drama With a Nasty Trap

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Disney

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 28 premiere of The Bachelor.)

Break out the champagne and awkward walking-out-of-the-limo jokes, because The Bachelor is back, baby! This time around, we’ve actually got a leading man we can root for—the swoon-worthy, impossibly charismatic, soft-spoken tennis pro Joey Graziadei. (After spending an entire Golden Bachelor season talking about pickleball, I think we’re all more than ready for a new sport du jour.) And if that wasn’t enough, this show kicks off with a devastating flash-forward set to Billie Eilish, signaling that we might just be in for… say it with me… the MOST DRAMATIC! SEASON! EVER!

Shockingly, this season’s introduction hints at a tragic ending for our most eligible Bachelor in history. We open on Joey as he weeps on the beach while a rose sits ominously on its little tray by his side. Wait, we are clearly meant to ask, did someone actually reject this beautiful man? Not for nothing, host Jesse Palmer has called this season’s ending “an unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history.” Then again, this show has been known to trick us with the flash-forwards, so I’m just going to cover my eyes, plug my ears, and avoid Reality Steve like the devil while manifesting a future in which Joey winds up happy and we have all once again been deceived.

