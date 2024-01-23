Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Pat Cummins calls for Australia Day date to be changed

    By

    Jan 23, 2024
    Pat Cummins calls for Australia Day date to be changed

    By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 8:38 PM EST, January 22, 2024 | Updated: 8:45 PM EST, January 22, 2024

    Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has called for the date of Australia Day to be changed.

    The Test captain said January 26 was the wrong date to celebrate Australia Day and urged the government to change it to a “more appropriate date”.

    Cummins told a press conference in Brisbane for Cricket for Climate on Tuesday that the date for Australia Day had been discussed for the past four to five years.

    ‘My personal opinion is that I absolutely love Australia, it is by far the best country in the world. And I think we should have an Australia Day,” he explained.

    “But I think we can probably find a more appropriate day to celebrate it… It means different things to different people.”

    More to come

    By

