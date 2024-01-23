Pat Cummins calls for Australia Day date to be changed

<!–

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has called for the date of Australia Day to be changed.

The Test captain said January 26 was the wrong date to celebrate Australia Day and urged the government to change it to a “more appropriate date”.

Cummins told a press conference in Brisbane for Cricket for Climate on Tuesday that the date for Australia Day had been discussed for the past four to five years.

‘My personal opinion is that I absolutely love Australia, it is by far the best country in the world. And I think we should have an Australia Day,” he explained.

“But I think we can probably find a more appropriate day to celebrate it… It means different things to different people.”

More to come