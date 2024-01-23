First Republican debate in Ohio Senate focuses on who is aligned with Trump and who is a ‘phony’

CLEVELAND – Three Republicans vying for Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate seat used a televised debate here Monday to argue not so much about who is best for the state, but rather, who is best for Donald Trump.

Businessman Bernie Moreno already has the support of the former president, a fact that he shoehorned into the first 30 seconds of his answer to the first question. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who a month ago predicted that Trump would remain neutral, presented himself as an unwavering ally.

Then there was Matt Dolan, a state senator who expressed his desire to move on from Trump and did not run for his endorsement but pledged on stage to support him if he is the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. Dolan, who was the primary aggressor of the night on stage, he also claimed that, given his recent legislative experience, he is the most in sync with Trump, while accusing his rivals of “false” reverence.

“The reality is, I’m the only one at this stage who has enacted Trump policies,” Dolan said. “These two have spent a lot of time deleting all of his past comments, hateful comments about Trump. And now, because it is best for their political interests, they say something completely different.”

Trump is the favorite for this year’s Republican presidential nomination, a status that could be further cemented Tuesday in the nation’s first primary in New Hampshire.

Monday’s debate, hosted by Cleveland’s Fox 8 and broadcast live across Ohio on Nexstar-owned stations, was the first of several planned ahead of the March 19 primary. The Republican candidate will face Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown in what is expected to be one of the most intense and expensive Senate races of the year.

Although Brown and President Joe Biden were criticized several times on Monday, the candidates spent much of the time fighting with each other, even in areas where they largely agreed.

Moreno reprimanded LaRose for saying in an interview last month that Trump had told him he was unlikely to endorse anyone in the primary. Trump endorsed Moreno the next day.

“I think it’s extremely horrible that Frank would have lied and said that President Trump told him something that he obviously didn’t tell him,” Moreno said.

After LaRose denied lying about his conversation with Trump, Moreno responded: “So you just called President Trump a liar.”

Later in the debate, moderators pressed LaRose and Moreno on their changes in rhetoric since the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. At the time, LaRose and Moreno condemned the violence and destruction. Both have since described some of the defendants as political “prisoners,” language reminiscent of Trump.

Dolan sharply criticized Moreno for a response that was sympathetic to the alleged rioters.

“We just heard an absolutely false political response,” Dolan said. “He is trying to reinvent himself. January 6th was a bad day and I said it then. “January 6 was… a bad day, and I say it now.”

That comment and others irritated Moreno.

“If you want Liz Cheney to represent you as U.S. senator from Ohio, this is your choice,” Moreno said, referring to the former Republican congressional representative from Wyoming who had a prominent role in the Jan. 6 House hearings.

At another time, after Dolan called attention to demands Moreno faced during his years as a car dealer, the businessman blurted out that “this is what third place is like.”

There have been no public polls on the Republican primary since Trump’s endorsement last month. Moreno and Dolan are independently wealthy and have already budgeted millions of dollars for television ads, while LaRose relies more on an aligned super PAC.

Debate moderators also pressed the candidates on abortion rights, which were codified in the Ohio Constitution last year following a ballot initiative that all three candidates opposed. LaRose had been the face of the opposition after previously championing a separate, failed measure that would have raised the threshold for passing such amendments.

Dolan, LaRose and Moreno avoided direct answers when asked if they supported a federal ban on abortion, but each made clear that they favored some federal restrictions.

“Listen, states can set their own standards, but there should be a minimum floor that we look at at the federal level, and we’re not a nation that should allow late-term abortion,” LaRose said.

Dolan expressed a similar idea: “I don’t want it to be a federal issue. But I don’t want late-term abortions to be the norm in the United States of America.”

He also criticized LaRose’s involvement in last year’s abortion fight in the state.

“Frank went around the state and talked to Republicans who already agreed with him to prepare him for this U.S. Senate race,” Dolan said. “Frank, you should have done what my team was doing: going door to door talking to undecided voters to explain how outrageous this abortion amendment was.”

Moreno reminded viewers several times that he has Trump’s support, and for good measure, his campaign aired two ads just before the debate aired in Cleveland touting the endorsement.

“We will only save this country when we stop sending career politicians to Washington, DC,” Moreno said in his final speech. “That’s what we saw with President Trump.”