Patriots reportedly interviewing Joe Burrow’s QB coach for offensive coordinator job

Patriots

Dan Pitcher has served as the Bengals’ quarterbacks coach since the 2020 season.

Jerod Mayo and the Patriots have been busy looking for coaching help outside of New England. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Another day, another report about the Patriots’ interest in a promising offensive-minded NFL coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, The Patriots will interview Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher on Tuesday for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Rapoport added that Tuesday’s interview will be a Zoom call, and Pitcher is also expected to interview with both the Raiders and Saints this week.

With Bill O’Brien leaving New England to join Ohio State, Jerod Mayo and the Patriots have set their sights on several young OC candidates outside of the current Patriots organization, including two operating under Sean McVay’s coaching tree with the Rams.

Mayo confirmed during a radio spot with WEEI on Monday that the team will interview Rams tight ends coach and former Patriots assistant Nick Caley, while Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported over the weekend that New England will interview to the Rams’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. for the same OC role.

The 37-year-old pitcher is another promising coaching prospect who will play a larger role during the 2024 season. After a few years as an NFL scout, Pitcher joined the Bengals organization in 2016.

He has served as Cincinnati’s quarterbacks coach since the 2020 season, the same year the Bengals selected Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in that year’s draft.

During that period, Burrow has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league (when healthy), with the Bengals advancing to the Super Bowl and AFC Championship Game in consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022.

It’s clear the Patriots are doing their due diligence when it comes to interviewing the best assistant coaches in the entire league. But Pitcher may not be on the interview circuit for long.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans will hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their new head coach. With Callahan leaving Cincinnati, the door is open for Pitcher to take over Callahan’s role as the Bengals’ OC in the future.

Sign up to receive Patriots updates Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox throughout football season.