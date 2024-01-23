Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    🔴 Live: Civilians flee heavy bombardment in southern Gaza, Israeli military storms hospital

    🔴 Live: Civilians flee heavy bombardment in southern Gaza, Israeli military storms hospital

    The United States on Monday called for Israel to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as Israeli forces stormed one hospital and put another under siege as they advanced deep into western Khan Younis in Gaza. Residents said the bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in southern Gaza since the war began in October. Meanwhile, the US and UK carried out a new series of joint air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments.

