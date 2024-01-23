Sundance: Why Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are in Park City for the 2024 festival

On Monday afternoon, rumors hit Main Street: The Seinfelds had arrived at the Sundance Film Festival.

The superstar comedian accompanied his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, to Park City for the world premiere of their documentary at Sundance. Daughters, held shortly after noon Monday at the Ray Theatre. And what an event it turned out to be. “Daughters We received multiple standing ovations at our sold-out premiere today,” Jessica shared on Instagram Stories alongside a video showing a packed standing-room-only crowd. The film marks the first feature film from the businessman, author and philanthropist.

Daughters, directed by Angela Patton and Natalie Rae, focuses the lens on four girls, Aubrey, Santana, Raziah and Ja’Ana, as they prepare for a special father-daughter dance with their incarcerated parents as part of a unique program in Washington. DC Jail. According to Sundance literature, Daughters is the result of an eight-year documentary journey for its filmmakers.

Patton serves as executive director of Girls for a Change, a nonprofit organization committed to advancing opportunities for Black girls. She is known for a TEDWomen talk and as a speaker, author, and now, co-director. Rae, who is a passionate women’s rights activist, got her start in the music video and commercial space. She has directed clips for Leon Bridges, Teagan and Sara and Serena Ryder.

The 108-minute nonfiction work, which will have subsequent screenings at the festival on January 23, 25 and 26, is part of Sundance’s documentary competition for the 40th edition. Jessica has been sharing an inside look at her Sundance experience on instagram via Stories and posts from fellow executive producer Lydia Kives, a lawyer who has strong ties to Hollywood and is close to many stars and industry insiders (including her husband Michael Kives).

“The film significantly challenges many stereotypes surrounding incarceration and serves as a poignant reminder that maintaining family ties can be healing and empowering,” Kives posted when the film was selected for the festival. “It was a dream to be part of this team and help bring the stories of these girls to the world.”

The subjects of the documentary seem to be enjoying their time in Park City as they had the opportunity to meet each other. Daughters Executive producer Kerry Washington, seen below.

Sascha Seinfeld, one of Jerry and Jessica’s three children, is also here in Park City and shared a photo of her mother and Kives with the caption “EP Queens.” In another post, she shared, “I’m so proud of my mom for being an executive producer. Daughters, a powerful, beautiful and life-changing film.” The topic is personal for Jessica Seinfeld, as she has long focused on topics and shows related to parenthood through her Good+ Foundation.

He movie credits include other notable names. Jessica Seinfeld executive produced the documentary alongside actor and filmmaker Joel Edgerton, Kives, Washington, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Acord, Harland Weiss, Dom Thomas, JM Harper, Morgan Clement and Hallee Adelman.

Producers include Lisa Mazzotta, Justin Benoliel, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, Laura Choi Raycroft and James Cunningham. Mike Hasinoff was co-executive producer and Paul Rachman was co-producer. The companies behind the documentary include Object & Animal, Epoch Films, Park Pictures, OPC and XTR.

The Sundance Film Festival will be held from January 18 to 28.