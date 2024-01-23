Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers Send Off ‘Pathetic’ Ron DeSantis

NBC

On Sunday, Ron DeSantis officially announced that he was dropping out of the race for president in a way that only DeSantis could: by offering a quote from Winston Churchill that Churchill never said, and taking a couple of potshots at Donald Trump… then endorsing him for president.

“DeSantis was once Trump’s biggest rival for the nomination, which is why Trump went after him from every angle,” Stephen Colbert explained on Monday of DeSantis and Trump’s hot-and-cold relationship.

Among the many stories Trump alleged about DeSantis, Colbert reflected, were that the Florida governor partied with underage girls, and may face lascivious allegations as a result of that. The former president also reportedly spent a lot of time workshopping the perfect nickname for “Meatball Ron,” with “Ron DeSanctimonious,” “Don DisHonest,” “Ron DeEstablishment,” and “Tiny D” among the top contenders.

