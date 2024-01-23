Community divided over Lifeline Charity Shop’s proud display on Australia Day: ‘A celebration of genocide’

<!–

Locals are divided over a proud display of Australia Day flags, shirts and hats in the window of a Lifeline store.

A photo of the exhibition at Forestville Lifeline on Sydney’s northern beaches received mixed reactions when it was posted to Facebook on Tuesday.

“This reminds me of when ALL businesses supported Australia Day, decorated their shops and were proud to be Australians,” the poster wrote.

‘Well done staff [at] Lifeline Forestville.”

In honor of the upcoming holiday, Australian flags, bunting, shirts and hats have been displayed at the front of the store.

Inside, Australian flags are sold next to an Aboriginal dot painting.

Australian flags, bunting, shirts and hats were on display at the front of the store (photo)

Some locals applauded the display.

“Yes, well done ladies, looking great and you are amazing,” one person commented.

“Real Australians unite and stand proud,” wrote a second.

A third shared: ‘Fantastic to see. Woke won’t win.’

However, others said it drew attention to a day of “celebrating genocide.”

“Where is the recognition of our indigenous people, who have been descended from our country for more than 60,000 years?” wrote one.

“You can be a proud Australian and be grateful for everything this country gives you without turning it into a celebration of genocide,” said a second.

The store sold Australian flags just inches from an Aboriginal painting

A third shared: ‘If you’re really proud of this country you won’t notice any recognition of the original landowners in this shop window.’

“I also understand that many people and their businesses do not regard as a holiday the day a flag was raised and claimed ownership of a land that had been continuously inhabited for 60,000 years,” wrote another.

Lifeline told Daily Mail Australia it recognizes that Australia Day raises a wide range of views within the community.

“Lifeline Australia’s national crisis support and suicide prevention services are delivered through a network of 43 centers across Australia,” the report said.

‘While Lifeline Australia supports these centers to enable the 13 11 14 telephone line and the crisis text and chat platforms, all community services and programs, including shops, book fairs and on-ground services, are managed and coordinated at a local level.’