Ohio Republican Senate Challengers Face Off in First State Debate

CLEVELAND– The three Republicans vying to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall in Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race clashed bitterly in their first state debate Monday, launching personal attacks and accusing each other of shifting policy positions in order to to court the Republican Party’s primary voters.

Facing each other at the WJW Fox 8 studios in Cleveland, businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan generally agreed on some issues. All three, for example, supported some form of federal limits on abortion access, citing pro-choice amendments like the one Ohioans passed last fall as too extreme. They refused to say anything critical about former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Moreno, and called for fully securing the US southern border.

However, they quickly split on the latter issue, with Dolan accusing Moreno of wanting to “militarize the federal government and deport children” for his stance on deporting anyone found to be in the country illegally. LaRose earlier Monday called on Democratic President Joe Biden to deploy three military divisions to the border, which Dolan called irresponsible.

“We need to work with the Mexican government, we need to be tough with the Mexican government,” he said.

LaRose, who noted that he would be the first Green Beret elected to the Senate, defended his support for a strong military strategy and deporting anyone who arrived in the country during Biden’s presidency. “We don’t want to secure the border because we hate the people on the other side,” he said. “We want to secure the border because we love our country.”

Moreno called LaRose “astute” for expressing his support for deportation. Moreno emphasized that he is a “political outsider” – like Trump – who is facing two “career politicians.” He told moderators Colleen Marshall and Joe Toohey that even a criminal conviction for Trump, who faces four separate charges, would not cause him to reject the former president’s endorsement.

Both Moreno and LaRose described Trump’s lawsuits as politically motivated and said there is a two-tier justice system in the United States that targets Biden’s political enemies. Debate moderators noted that Moreno originally tweeted that the Jan. 6 protesters were “imbeciles” and “criminals,” and later joined those describing them as “political prisoners.”

Moreno said there were two distinct groups of people involved, while Dolan called it an attempt by Moreno to “reinvent himself.” He also targeted Moreno for destroying documents while he faced wage theft lawsuits in Massachusetts.

“Public service is about trust, about making sure you’re going to do what you do,” he said, also accusing LaRose of originally saying Ohio’s election was secure, but then, while trying to get the support of Trump said there were problems.

Moreno, pointing to Dolan, responded: “If you want Liz Cheney to represent you in the United States Senate from Ohio, this is your choice, because that’s where her position comes from. The reality is that it is sad to see him repeating left-liberal talking points.” Cheney, a former Republican House member from Wyoming, has been deeply critical of Trump.

Democrats said the debate showed that neither Republican candidate would “fight for anyone but themselves.”

“Between every barb and insult thrown at tonight’s debate, Bernie Moreno, Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan made it clear that they have no interest in fighting for Ohioans or the most important issues in their daily lives,” said the Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Katie Smith. she said in a statement.

LaRose sought to position himself as the middle-class candidate in a fight against two wealthy opponents. Moreno is a millionaire who made money building a high-end car dealership in Cleveland and Dolan’s family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team; both have provided millions in loans for their own campaigns.

“I live in the real economy, as all Ohioans do,” LaRose said. “I’m not sure my opponents here will sit down at the kitchen table and determine how they’re going to pay their bills like most Ohioans do. “I understand Ohio families are hurting because of Biden and Brown’s bad policies.”

On abortion, all three candidates said they see a role for the federal government to set a limit, generally around 15 weeks. Dolan was the only one to mention support for exceptions after that point. They said Ohio’s Question 1, which passed in November with 57% of the vote, was too extreme. Dolan repeated the misleading claim that he would allow the return of “late-term abortions,” while he advocated for Republicans to work toward a federal compromise.

“We haven’t heard. We haven’t heard,” she said.