Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    ‘Failure of contingency planning’: government ‘wiped out’ army’s helicopter capacity

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Failure of contingency planning’: government ‘wiped out’ army’s helicopter capacity

    Strategic Analysis Australia Director Peter Jennings has criticized the Labor government’s “failure of contingency planning” after the defense “wiped out” the military’s helicopter capability. There are fears Queensland will be desperately short of helicopter support if Cyclone Kirrily causes widespread damage. “What I find inconceivable is how the defense thought it could wipe out the Army’s helicopter capability without a clear understanding of when there would actually be a replacement, and that wouldn’t matter,” Mr. Jennings told me to a Sky News employee. Steve Price. “This was prior to cyclone season, prior to bushfire and flood season, and without regard to any terrorism risk or international events. “Somewhere in the system between defense and government there is a failure of contingency planning.”

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EU agriculture ministers set to meet amid farmer protests in France and Germany

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Stock market today: Chinese stocks lead gains in Asia after market rescue plan report

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Will Ferrell’s Road Trip Movie With His Trans Best Friend Will Save Lives

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    EU agriculture ministers set to meet amid farmer protests in France and Germany

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    ‘Failure of contingency planning’: government ‘wiped out’ army’s helicopter capacity

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Stock market today: Chinese stocks lead gains in Asia after market rescue plan report

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Will Ferrell’s Road Trip Movie With His Trans Best Friend Will Save Lives

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy