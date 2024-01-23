Novak Djokovic SHOUTS at his own coaching team as he struggles to stay calm after losing EIGHT break points in the first set against Taylor Fritz… before he finally beats the American in a tie-break.

Novak Djokovic missed eight break points in the first set against Taylor Fritz

He became more frustrated as the set went on after failing to take advantage of his opportunity.

Djokovic took out his frustration on his technical team for not paying attention

Novak Djokovic was furious with his own coaching team after failing to get their attention during the first set of his Australian Open quarter-final against Taylor Fritz.

After taking the court in scorching heat in Melbourne, Djokovic missed multiple break points in a grueling first game that lasted 24 points, and then failed to convert three more break chances in Fritz’s second service game.

The Serbian superstar became more agitated as the set progressed after missing eight break points in total, and took out his frustration on his team in a change of ends.

The 36-year-old sat drinking water while trying to get the attention of those in his personal box by frantically waving his arm. Not being noticed after several seconds of waving, Djokovic raised his arm in dismay and then shouted, which finally did the trick.

He was still far from happy, however, and gestured to his team to always keep an eye on him to help him overcome Fritz in a grueling first set.

Djokovic eventually won the first set in a tie-break after missing eight break points.

Novak Djokovic is upset with his team at the change. He was having a hard time getting her attention. Patrick McEnroe comments: “You had a job!” pic.twitter.com/BAQf68CvNZ – The tennis letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 23, 2024

Eurosport commentator Patrick McEnroe joked: “You had a job!” after Djokovic was ignored by his team for almost half a minute.

Djokovic’s concerns were understandable as Fritz began to shift the momentum in the latter stages of the set and claimed two set points in the twelfth game.

But Djokovic held his ground and then produced a typically strong performance in the tie-break to take the score 7-3.

It is not the first time Djokovic has failed to remain calm during his Australian Open run after confronting someone who heckled him during his second-round match against home favorite Alex Popyrin last week.

After losing the second set, Djokovic became involved in an intense exchange with a spectator at the beginning of the third, repeatedly telling him to “come say that to my face.”

Speaking after the game he did not hesitate to reflect on the incident and the general conduct of the fans.

“To be honest, it’s not the best environment to play. “People basically made noise between the first and second serves the whole match,” he said.

‘What really frustrates me is when someone interrupts me in the crowd. I told him to say it to my face, but at that moment I lacked courage.’

That incident seemed to give Djokovic life as he then won the next two sets, and his exchange with his own coaching team also seemed to cheer him up when he finally took the first set against Fritz.

Djokovic aims to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne once again as he seeks his 11th title at the first Grand Slam of the season.