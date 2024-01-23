Resistance kills 24 invading Israeli soldiers in central Gaza in 1 day

NNA – A total of 21 Israeli occupation soldiers and officers were killed by the Palestinian Resistance in battles in the central Gaza Strip, an announcement made by the spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) revealed. Added to three soldiers reported killed earlier, the death toll in 24 hours rises to 24.nbsp;

Earlier, the occupation#39;s military had released the names ofnbsp;three occupation soldiersnbsp;killed in the southern Gaza Strip, however, a recent statement drastically pushed the toll up. Although the names of 10 soldiers and officers, killed near Khan Younis were released, the remaining names remain undisclosed due to the quot;sensitivityquot; of the information.

A statement released by the IOF, early on Tuesday morning, was preceded by the circulation of a leaked list that included the names of the 10 eliminated occupation soldiers on Israeli social media accounts and media outlets.

Eventually, the IOF#39;s spokesperson appeared in a televised broadcast and revealed that the incident took place near Kibbutz Kissufim, opposite several refugee camps and towns in the central Gaza Strip. He said that 21 troops operating in an area just 600 meters away from the separation fence were killed, as they prepared to demolish a number of Palestinian homes in order tonbsp;establish a quot;buffer zonequot;.

quot;As far as we know, at around 4 p.m., an RPG was fired by [Resistance fighters] at a tank securing the forces, and simultaneously, an explosion occurred at two two-story buildings. The buildings collapsed due to this explosion, while most of the forces were inside and near them,quot; he asserted.

With the reported killings, the death toll of the Israeli army since the start of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip has risen to 221, according to what was reported by the military correspondent for the Israelinbsp;Kannbsp;channel, Itay Blumenthal.–agenciesnbsp;

