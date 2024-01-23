Dozens of civilians killed by occupation forces’ live bullets west of Khan Younis

NNA – Dozens of civilians today were killed and others wounded by occupation forcesrsquo; live bullets west of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local and security sources.nbsp;

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that there were several casualties among the displaced people following an Israeli airstrike that targeted its headquarters in Khan Younis.

Israeli air forces renewed it artillery shelling in the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex.nbsp;

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried airstrike targeting the center and east of Khan Younis.nbsp;

Israeli fighter jets bombed the east of the Al-Masdar area in the central Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Israeli occupation aircraft, with several missiles, bombed the tents of the displaced individuals in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, resulting in the tragic death of several civilians and causing multiple casualties.

The death toll since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7 of last year has risen to about 25,300 people, with 63,000 injured, the majority of whom are women and children. In addition, thousands of people were reported missing.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.