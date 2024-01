Sky News presenter Andrew Bolt says Cricket Australia’s mention of Australia Day makes them “choke up” as if it were “forbidden”. “This hatred of Australia Day has become a farce,” Bolt said. “Perhaps our best response now is to laugh at these jokers as they go crazy and struggle to be holier than thou. “Cricket Australia – not only have they banned the Australia Day ceremonies at the Gabba Test – these guys choke at the mention of the words Australia Day.” “It’s like it’s forbidden.”

