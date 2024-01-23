Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Israel Army Probing ‘Disaster’ Of 21 Killed Soldiers: Netanyahu

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the army had launched an investigation into the quot;disasterquot; that led to the deaths of 21 soldiers in Gaza a day before.

    quot;The IDF (Israeli army) has launched an investigation of the disaster. We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors,quot; Netanyahu said in a statement.

    The 21 reservists were among a total of 24 soldiers killed in Gaza on Monday, the army#39;s biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground operation on October 27, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Welcome to Newport, Man United! A small dressing room of beige tiles and peeling plaster, a temporary stand and a portable booth bar… while the usual drop-off location looks dangerous!

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    A numb moment in a stolen car films themselves mowing down a cyclist in Melbourne – as they remain at large after two sickening hit-and-run attacks

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    China’s stock market is in a 3-year slump and Beijing’s flip-flops are adding to the confusion

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Welcome to Newport, Man United! A small dressing room of beige tiles and peeling plaster, a temporary stand and a portable booth bar… while the usual drop-off location looks dangerous!

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    A numb moment in a stolen car films themselves mowing down a cyclist in Melbourne – as they remain at large after two sickening hit-and-run attacks

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    China’s stock market is in a 3-year slump and Beijing’s flip-flops are adding to the confusion

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    I’m a widow who sold everything to move from Texas to Lake Como. I decided long ago that I wouldn’t let fear dictate my life.

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy