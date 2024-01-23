Israel Army Probing ‘Disaster’ Of 21 Killed Soldiers: Netanyahu

NNA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the army had launched an investigation into the quot;disasterquot; that led to the deaths of 21 soldiers in Gaza a day before.

quot;The IDF (Israeli army) has launched an investigation of the disaster. We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors,quot; Netanyahu said in a statement.

The 21 reservists were among a total of 24 soldiers killed in Gaza on Monday, the army#39;s biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground operation on October 27, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.–AFP

