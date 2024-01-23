U.S. Is Home to the Most Holocaust Survivors Outside Israel

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

There aren’t many people like Aron Krell anymore. The 96-year-old, who survived the horrors of multiple concentration camps during the Holocaust before later finding sanctuary in New York, is painfully aware of that. “There are no survivors in my area,” he tells The Daily Beast. “There were a few of them, they were friends. But they unfortunately passed away. So right now, I really don’t have any close friends at all. But I have very good neighbors.”

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, a major new demographic report found that there are just 245,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors still alive, globally. The study by the Claims Conference—a nonprofit which secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors—concluded that those survivors are scattered across over 90 countries spanning every continent except Antarctica.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, almost half (119,300 people) live in Israel. But outside of Israel, the country with the largest population of survivors is the United States, home to 38,400 survivors or around 16 percent of the world’s total remaining population (by contrast, one earlier academic estimate of the number Jewish Holocaust survivors living in the U.S. in 2010 put the figure at 127,300.)

