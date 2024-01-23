A numb moment in a stolen car films themselves mowing down a cyclist in Melbourne – as they remain at large after two sickening hit-and-run attacks

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two cyclists have been mowed down in separate collision incidents, with footage emerging of one of the callous attacks.

The male riders, aged 51 and 77, were seriously injured about 5.20am on Tuesday morning on Beach Road, a kilometer apart.

Footage from a car posted on social media with yawns and ‘death’ emojis showed the car plowing into one of the cyclists cycling along the side of the road.

There’s a sickening thud as the passenger side windshield shatters, but the car’s occupants don’t react.

No arrest has been made yet.

A terrifying video emerged of a car hitting a cyclist after two cyclists were seriously injured in a crash in Melbourne’s east

Victoria Police Inspector Scott Dwyer condemned the video.

“The images we have seen online are disgusting,” he told Nine News on Tuesday.

At about 8.50am on Tuesday, police were called to Central Avenue, Black Rock, not far from the crash sites, after a stolen Holden Astra was located.

Witness Vanessa Lyons said shesee the dumped vehicle ‘with a very dented window’.

“At that point it looked like he had hit something,” she said.

CCTV footage showed a man in a black sweater leaving the car, although police say they have not yet determined if he was involved in the collision.

The 51-year-old man, who was hit on Beach Road near Charman Road, was taken to Dandenong Hospital where he is in a stable condition with serious injuries to his upper body.

The video shows the car hitting a cyclist and then shattering the passenger side windshield

A dumped stolen car was found a few hours after the incidents, although police say they have not yet determined if this was the vehicle involved

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old cyclist, who was hit on Beach Road in Beaumaris near Tramway Parade, was was taken to The Alfred with serious injuries but remains in stable condition.

Melbourne radio station 3AW journalist Jacqui Felgate said multiple sources told her about at least two vehicles traveling along Beach Road during the incident, allegedly swerving several cyclists.

The investigation is still ongoing.