Welcome to Newport, Man United! A small dressing room of beige tiles and peeling plaster, a temporary stand and a portable booth bar… while the usual drop-off location looks dangerous!

Half and half scarves were already on sale on the road to Rodney Parade. The boy perusing the club shop after the win over Wrexham put his around his neck, one half amber and the other half red. Newport County on one side and Manchester United on the other.

There was still a week to go until Newport faced the English giants in the FA Cup fourth round, but even on the day their Hollywood rivals Wrexham came to town, a Cardiff woman was whipping scarves at a stall emerging next to The Main Street.

“I was up all night knitting them,” she joked.

Travel the country selling them for different games and different terrains. United’s arrival in South Wales is clearly a big deal.

It certainly is for Newport fans. Hundreds of people queued for hours at Rodney Parade on Thursday to get their hands on a golden ticket. Some did not make it to the box office before the blinds were lowered and had to return the next day. One arrived on Friday at 4 a.m. to make sure he was the first.

There is a feverish atmosphere in Newport as Manchester United prepare to arrive in town.

Erik ten Hag’s team will change in a more modest locker room than they are used to

Newport County players have a much more luxurious locker room to prepare for games.

Man United’s 1,400 traveling fans will sit in this temporary stand at Rodney Parade

Newport County’s dress rehearsal came in a Welsh derby victory against Wrexham in League Two.

They have hosted big clubs at Rodney Parade in recent years, Tottenham in 2018 and Man City the following year. This season they took Brentford to penalties in the League Cup.

United still hits differently. The visit of their fierce Welsh rivals to the league, for the first time in more than a decade, has become an act of preparation. Newport’s 1-0 victory over Wrexham in front of a full, roaring crowd proved to be the perfect test.

Cynics scoff these days at the fading magic of the FA Cup, but games like Sunday’s show that it still shines from time to time and, for many, in many different ways.

‘You have to enjoy these moments, they don’t happen very often. For everyone, especially the United fans in the dressing room, it will mean a lot to them.” – Seb Palmer-Houlden

Seb Palmer-Houlden scored the winning goal against Wrexham on Saturday. He is on loan from Bristol City and remembers being a ball boy when the Robins knocked United out of the League Cup in 2017. His father, Simon, tweeted that it may be a lucky omen for Newport.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Palmer-Houlden said.

‘Drink nights are really special. I was watching Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and good old Korey Smith scored the winning goal. He showed what can happen in the Cup.

‘I can’t wait for it. It’s a childhood dream to play against a team as big as that. Let Manchester United come!

‘You have to enjoy these moments, they don’t happen very often. “For everyone, especially the United fans in the dressing room, it will mean a lot to them.”

There are a few of them, not to mention manager Graham Coughlan. Also Newport stalwart Scot Bennett, as well as local lad Nathan Woods. Woods returned to the club in the summer after eight years in the Welsh leagues and last year he worked in a cafe near the training ground.

Fans queued for hours outside the stadium in the hope of getting one of the tickets for the lucky match.

Newport County has hosted some big FA Cup matches in recent years, including Tottenham.

Manchester United substitutes and coaching staff will watch from here (photo: yellow seats)

“Nathan is a big United fan,” Palmer-Houlden added. ‘It’s his childhood club against his dream club. “It will be a great occasion for him and he is the kindest man I have ever met, so I hope he enjoys the moment.”

Newport striker Will Evans worked on his father’s farm and now faces the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

For the club itself, a £400,000 payday – just a few shillings more than the weekly wages of United’s highest-earning players – is vital to the livelihood of clubs the size of Newport.

When United arrive at Rodney Parade, they will be in for a shock to their system used to the comforts of the Premier League.

The visiting dressing room, which sport mail which was given exclusive access last week, is no bigger than one you’d find in the Sunday League. Faded gray walls, beige tiles, peeling plaster, a folding table, a physiotherapist’s chair, a couple of wastebaskets and two urinals.

The away dugout only seats 13 people so United will have to find some emergency chairs for all the hangers-on and it is so close to the home fans there will be nowhere to hide.

If Wrexham is anything to go by, the 8,000 home fans can make Rodney Parade an intimidating place to go.

Coughlan, however, is a bit more realistic.

“United play in front of 75,000 spectators every week, so I don’t think 9,000 here will bother them or take away their rhythm,” he said.

Newport county secretary Gareth Evans knows how vital the £400,000 payday is for the club.

Normally this is where press conferences are held, but this week a new space will be created

There are rumors surrounding Rodney Parade and United will face an intimidating welcome in Wales

Ten Hag stars like Kobbie Mainoo (pictured) will be in unusual territory but must win

“It’s a brilliant tie against a big football club, probably the biggest in the world, with world-class players. It’s a big test for us and brilliant for the football club. I just hope we can go and do ourselves justice.

“It’s a special occasion, a special weekend, go and enjoy it, but go ahead and try it and see what can happen.”

“We are going to need a lot of luck, inspiring performances everywhere, decisions to continue our path, the ball kick, our goalkeeper will have to be fit, we will have to take advantage of our moments, with all our players performing at their best. If everything If that happens, maybe we can… keep the score down!’

Erik ten Hag said last week that he knows “nothing” about Newport County.

“Well, I know a lot about Manchester United,” replied Coughlan, who will host his counterpart for a drink after the match. ‘I don’t have an office but I’ll invite you up!’