Boujikian, Algerian Ambassador discuss means to boost bilateral relations, resumption of direct flights

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, on Tuesday welcomed the Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki. Discussions between the pair revolved around the close ties between Lebanon and Algeria, emphasizing the strong bond between both peoples.

For his part, Boujikian highlighted quot;the significance of Algeria#39;s step in resuming direct flight operations between the two countries,quot; considering it a gateway for Lebanese citizens to Africa. He expressed belief that this move would facilitate communication, travel, and trade between Algeria and Arab countries through Lebanon.

Both officials emphasized that such initiatives contributed to enhancing partnerships between initiators and investors in both countries, with the added benefit of organizing exhibitions and encouraging participation.

In turn, Ambassador Belbaki briefed Minister Boujikian on the preparations underway for organizing the SIAG exhibition in the city of Oran, the second-largest city in Algeria after the capital.nbsp;

The exhibition is dedicated to food industry.

Boujikian commended these efforts and expressed his encouragement for Lebanese industrialists to participate in this event.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.