Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    World Food Programme: Risk Of Having Pockets Of Famine In Gaza Remains

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – The World Food Programme said on Tuesday that very little food assistance has made it beyond southern Gaza since the start of the conflict and that the risk of having pockets of famine in the Palestinian enclave remained.

    quot;It#39;s difficult to get into the places where we need to get to in Gaza, especially in northern Gaza,quot; said Abeer Etefa,nbsp;WFPspokesperson for the Middle East.

    quot;Very little assistance has made it beyond the southern part of the Gaza Strip… I think the risk of having pockets of famine in Gaza is very much still there.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

