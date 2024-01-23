Bou Habib engages in diplomatic talks in New York

NNA – On the first day of his official visit to New York, Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.nbsp;

The Russian minister expressed gratitude for Lebanon#39;s balanced stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Both ministers emphasized the importance of respecting human rights in all conflicts and avoiding double standards.

The pair also discussed provocations faced by Lebanon and attempts to draw it into war. They underscored the significance of Palestinian unity to achieve an independent Palestinian state. Additionally, during a meeting with Algerian Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, he conveyed Algeria#39;s support for Lebanon and its standing by Lebanon and the Palestinian cause.nbsp;

ldquo;Algeria, representing the Arab voice in the UN Security Council, aims to restore rights to their rightful owners,rdquo; Attaf said.nbsp;

Both ministers agreed on the importance of U.S. pressure on Israel to accept a peaceful solution to the conflict in accordance with international legitimacy.

Minister Bou Habib also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, with whom he discussed the situation in the Middle East. Both ministers emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution in Gaza.nbsp;

Minister Bou Habib thanked his Indonesian counterpart for the constructive role played by the Indonesian contingent within UNIFIL, the largest contingent today, expressing Lebanon#39;s commitment to its work and safety.

During a lecture at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Minister Bou Habib outlined Lebanon#39;s supportive stance for restoring calm and security to south Lebanon by Israel#39;s withdrawal from all Lebanese territories, particularly the Shebaa Farms, and an end to violations.

Bou Habib highlighted Prime Minister Najib Mikatirsquo;s request during the Geneva conference for the UNHCR to initiate pilot programs for the safe return of Syrians to their villages, as their continued presence in Lebanon threatens regional security and stability.

In conclusion, Minister Bou Habib met with Iran#39;s Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, emphasizing the necessity of stopping the war and its dangerous implications for the Middle East. The Iranian minister briefed his Lebanese counterpart on political communications and Iran#39;s initiative to end the conflict.

In the evening, Minister Bou Habib attended a dinner invitation by the Foreign Minister of Norway, along with the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Algeria, and heads of diplomatic missions to the United Nations in New York.

=========R.H.