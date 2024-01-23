Wednesday, January 24, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Training workshop titled quot;Your Green Land, Your Halal Livelihoodquot; will be held by the quot;Saiid and Saadah Fakhri Development Foundation.quot; The workshop, conducted by experts and specialists, aims to encourage a return to organic farming, supporting families and those interested in developing their agricultural activities. The event will take place at the foundation#39;s headquarters in Zrariyeh.nbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A general session (morning and evening) will convene at the invitation of House Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss and approve the General Budget for the year 2024. The session will span two days.

2:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Joseph Al-Kasifi, the president of the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate, will receive condolences for the passing of his mother, Georgiette Zakhia Karam, at the Salon of the Sacred Heart Church in Beirut, Sami El-Solh Street – Badaro. Condolences will be accepted until 6:00 PM.

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Seminar on quot;Maritime and Land Delimitation and the Future of the Energy Sectorquot; will be held as part of the Security and Defense track and the activities of the quot;Lebanon in its Second Century: A Vision for the Futurequot; project. The seminar will take place at the American University of Beirut, College Hall B1.

6:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting in the Bekaa region as part of the celebrations for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the 50th Jubilee of the Council of Churches in the Middle East. The event is organized by the Catholic Center for Media and the Council of Churches in the Middle East and will be held at the Mar Nicolas Orthodox Church in Zahle.

