Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati discusses social programs with Hajjar, international relations with EU and Armenian Ambassadors

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met with Caretaker Minister of Social Affairs, Hector Al-Hajjar, at the Grand Serail.nbsp;

    On emerging, Al-Hajjar said, quot;We continued our discussion on two key matters. The first pertains to the #39;Aman#39; program and overcoming the hurdle related to the parliament#39;s issued text regarding the project amendment. We are on the path to a solution, and what the PM has proposed will be acceptable. The necessary points will be prepared in the coming week.quot;

    Regarding the issue of the most impoverished families, Al-Hajjar said that he had presented a proposal for the year 2024, over which an agreement has been reached on the required mechanism.

    quot;The proposal will be sent to donor countries for implementation in 2024. In the coming days, the payment mechanism for the most impoverished families will be clarified,rdquo; he added.nbsp;

    European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, was also received by the Prime Minister.nbsp;

    The EU diplomat briefed Mikati on the preparations underway for the eighth conference on Syrian refugees in Brussels.

    Additionally, the Prime Minister met with Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon, Vahagn Atabekian, with whom he discussed bilateral relations.

