    Qatari Foreign Ministry: Mediation efforts to end Gaza war continue

    Jan 23, 2024

    NNA – The spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press conference on Tuesday that mediation efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip are ongoing.nbsp;

    He further stated, quot;Mediation efforts are ongoing in Gaza, and much of the published information is inaccurate.quot;nbsp;

    He added that the escalation in the Red Sea poses a significant threat, following a day of new strikes by US and British forces against Yemeni Houthi fighters allied with Iran, who have disrupted global navigation. –Reutersnbsp;

