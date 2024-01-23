Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Security Update: Tensions rise as enemy airstrikes, artillery attacks continue in Southern Lebanon

    NNA – Israeli enemy shelling on Tuesday targeted the outskirts of southern Lebanonrsquo;s Yarin, Al-Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab.nbsp;

    The Israeli enemy#39;s artillery targeted as well the eastern outskirts of Mays El-Jabal town (Kroum El-Sharaqi).

    The Israeli enemy warplanes also conducted three airstrikes last night targeting the southern town of Bleida, striking three houses.

    Earlier at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, an enemy drone launched two missiles, hitting a cargo container in an agricultural land in Wazzani.nbsp;

    The enemy#39;s artillery also aimed at the southern outskirts of the town of Mais al-Jabal (Toula).

    The enemyrsquo;s artillery also targeted earlier on Tuesday the vicinity of Tayr Harfa.nbsp;

