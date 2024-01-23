Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Zaki Nassif Program presents ‘Daughters of This Aged Stream’ – a unique concert celebrating music history

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Zaki Nassif Program for Music is set to enchant audiences with a captivating concert titled quot;Daughters of This Aged Streamrdquo;.

    This event, scheduled for February 1, 2024, at the American University of Beirut – AUB Assembly Hall, promises a celebration of music history through the distinctive lens of duets. The program aims to showcase the vibrancy of art and culture in Lebanon.

    Known for its commitment to supporting and strengthening music education and concerts, the Zaki Nassif Program continues to assert Lebanon#39;s standing as a hub of culture, art, joy, and beauty on the global stage.

    Featuring the remarkable voices of Louisa El Khoury as Soprano, Natasha Nassar as Contralto, and accompanied by the talented Olga Bolun on piano, the concert will take the audience on a journey through duets spanning from the middle-ages to the present day.

    To secure your tickets for the upcoming concert, quot;Daughters of This Aged Stream,quot; presented by the Zaki Nassif Program for Music, you can purchase them at Librairie Antoine.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82: The hitmaker behind Rasputin and Daddy Cool died peacefully in his Miami apartment two years after having a pig heart valve inserted.

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    The ‘magnificent seven’ dominated markets last year: why smaller companies could boost profitability in 2024

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    MrBeast says he’ll give 10 people $25,000 — the entirety of the $250,000 he just earned on X

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82: The hitmaker behind Rasputin and Daddy Cool died peacefully in his Miami apartment two years after having a pig heart valve inserted.

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    The ‘magnificent seven’ dominated markets last year: why smaller companies could boost profitability in 2024

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    MrBeast says he’ll give 10 people $25,000 — the entirety of the $250,000 he just earned on X

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    An Apple Maps error showing a restaurant as ‘permanently closed’ caused it to lose customers, owner says

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy