Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    Staffer Suspended After Cat With a Ticket Is Thrown Off Train and Freezes to Death

    A Russian train attendant who threw a family’s beloved cat off a train in freezing temperatures and ultimately sent the animal to his death has been suspended from work.

    “She is currently not working with passenger trains, temporarily for a period of review,” Ivan Kolesnikov, the deputy general director of Russian Railways, was quoted telling lawmakers on Tuesday.

    He said an investigation is ongoing into the high-profile death of Twix the cat, which has sparked calls for criminal charges against the train worker. Twix, an orange and white tabby, was traveling with his owner by train to St. Petersburg last week when he somehow got out of his carrier and began scampering around the wagon. Although the cat had a ticket, and thus permission to be on the train, an attendant booted him off the train after claiming she thought he was a stray.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

