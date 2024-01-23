Bou Saab broaches developments with UK Ambassador

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Tuesday met in his office at the Parliament, with UK Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Political Advisor.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the overall general situation on the internal arena, as well as on the recent developments resulting from the war on Gaza and the repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

During the meeting, Bou Saab stressed that, quot;The only solution is to continue exerting diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and move to a stage that guarantees security and political stability in the future.quot;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;