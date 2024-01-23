Boney M founder Frank Farian dies aged 82: The hitmaker behind Rasputin and Daddy Cool died peacefully in his Miami apartment two years after having a pig heart valve inserted.

<!–

Renowned German music producer Frank Farian has died at the age of 82, his representatives announced.

Farian is best known for his success with Boney M in the 1970s, where he was responsible for hits such as Daddy Cool, Rasputin and Brown Girl in the Ring.

Farian, originally from the town of Kirin in rural southwestern Germany, died at his home in Miami.

During his career, Farian was also involved in one of the biggest scandals in pop music history when it was discovered that his protégés, the boy band Milli Vanilli, had been lip-syncing during their Grammy Award-winning career.

In 2022, Farian revealed in an interview with image that he had a “large heart valve” inserted in his chest because his own valve shrank with age. As a result of the surgery, Farián said he was prescribed a medication similar to he viagara.

‘This is an active ingredient similar to Viagra and has a pleasant side effect. But to be honest, I’m not thinking about sex at all right now. Today I enjoy a good meal and I am happy to be alive,” he said.

Farian photographed with Boney M. singers Liz Mitchell (left) and Marcia Barret (right) in 2007.

During his career, Farian also worked with music legends such as Meat Loaf and Stevie Wonder.

“The success was a big surprise,” Farian once told the German news agency DPA.

Farian separated from his common-law wife and mother of his children, former swimsuit model Chinya Onyewenjo.

More to continue…