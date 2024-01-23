Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    Caretaker Defense Minister discusses developments with itinerant visitors

    Jan 23, 2024

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Tuesday met at his Yarzeh office, with the Chairman of the Housing Bank Board of Directors, Antoine Habib.

    Discussions touched on the Housing Bankrsquo;s activities and current conditions.

    Caretaker Minister Sleem later met with former MP Mansour Ghanem Al-Bon, with whom he held a tour drsquo;horizon on the current situation.

    Sleem also received the Director General of Saint George Hospital University Medical Center, Dr. Marwan Najjar, and Dr. Nader Al-Gharib, who briefed the Minister on the hospitalrsquo;s conditions and the existing cooperation with the military medicine.

