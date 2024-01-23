Japan supports Haykel Hospital through Provision of its Sewage Treatment Facility

NNA -nbsp;Japan will extendnbsp;anbsp;grant tonbsp;Haykel Hospitalnbsp;tonbsp;constructnbsp;itsnbsp;Sewage Treatment Facility,nbsp;through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). Onnbsp;Januarynbsp;17nbsp;2024, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayukinbsp;signed a grant contract with,nbsp;Dr.nbsp;Nisrine Bazarbachi,nbsp;Chief Executive Officernbsp;of Haykel Hospital.

In Lebanon,nbsp;sewagenbsp;treatmentnbsp;systemsnbsp;are not well developed acrossnbsp;the country, and existing public sewage treatment facilities are barely functioning due to the unprecedented economic crisis since 2019.nbsp;Such untreated wastewater, especially medical wastewater,nbsp;has led to the spread of cholera and hepatitis A in the surrounding area, posing a serious public health concern.

Haykel Hospital, establishednbsp;in 1969nbsp;near the coast in thenbsp;Rasmaska, Koura,nbsp;offers quality and affordable medical care for its residents. Since the existing public sewage treatment facility in this area is also not functioning, the Hospital has beennbsp;forcednbsp;to discharge medical wastewater into the river without proper treatment.nbsp;Considering thenbsp;vital needs ofnbsp;anbsp;sewagenbsp;treatment facility,nbsp;Japan decided tonbsp;supportnbsp;thenbsp;Haykelnbsp;Hospitalnbsp;with the constructionnbsp;ofnbsp;its ownnbsp;crucial sewage treatmentnbsp;plant. This initiativenbsp;willnbsp;helpnbsp;preventnbsp;infectious diseases and to reduce environmental burdens in the coastal areasnbsp;of Tripoli andnbsp;Rasmaska,nbsp;where approximately 182,500 residents live.

At the signing ceremony,nbsp;Ambassador MAGOSHInbsp;expressednbsp;Japanrsquo;snbsp;keennessnbsp;to continuenbsp;its assistance to the most vulnerablenbsp;peoplenbsp;in Lebanon.nbsp;Innbsp;return,nbsp;Haykel Hospitalnbsp;expressednbsp;theirnbsp;gratitudenbsp;for Japanrsquo;sgenerousnbsp;support andnbsp;emphasizednbsp;thenbsp;significancenbsp;of this projectnbsp;in thenbsp;region.

