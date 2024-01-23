Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024

    News

    DeSantis Kills Florida Republican’s Bid to Fund Trump’s Legal Bills

    By

    Jan 23, 2024 , , , , , ,
    DeSantis Kills Florida Republican’s Bid to Fund Trump’s Legal Bills

    Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday shot down an attempt from fellow Republicans in his state to allow taxpayer money to help pay for Donald Trump’s legal fees.

    Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, had backed a bill that would have established a “Freedom Fighters Fund” to “provide up to $5 million in financial support to Florida residents running for President who face legal, partisan, political attacks by the Department of Justice or State Attorneys.” Referring to Trump as a “Florida Man,” Patronis said in a news release that supporting a “Florida candidate for the White House” is “just good from a dollars and cents perspective.”

    State Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican and Trump supporter, had filed the bill, titled “Grants for Victims of Political Discrimination.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A step-by-step interactive graphic reveals how swallowing a “stone-like” balloon can help you lose weight. So will YOU be eligible to receive it?

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Tata steelworkers lobby MPs over thousands of job losses

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    How some Gen Zers and millennials are using ‘loud budgeting’ to save money and make frugality cool

    Jan 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    A step-by-step interactive graphic reveals how swallowing a “stone-like” balloon can help you lose weight. So will YOU be eligible to receive it?

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Tata steelworkers lobby MPs over thousands of job losses

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    How some Gen Zers and millennials are using ‘loud budgeting’ to save money and make frugality cool

    Jan 23, 2024
    News

    Boney M Founder Frank Farian Dead at 82

    Jan 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy