DeSantis Kills Florida Republican’s Bid to Fund Trump’s Legal Bills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday shot down an attempt from fellow Republicans in his state to allow taxpayer money to help pay for Donald Trump’s legal fees.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer, had backed a bill that would have established a “Freedom Fighters Fund” to “provide up to $5 million in financial support to Florida residents running for President who face legal, partisan, political attacks by the Department of Justice or State Attorneys.” Referring to Trump as a “Florida Man,” Patronis said in a news release that supporting a “Florida candidate for the White House” is “just good from a dollars and cents perspective.”

State Sen. Ileana Garcia, a Miami Republican and Trump supporter, had filed the bill, titled “Grants for Victims of Political Discrimination.”

